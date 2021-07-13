Codica Branded Promo - Sticker Pack Mr. Cody

Have you seen these cute smiling dogs, Akitas? Sure you have! They are a large breed of dogs originating from the mountainous regions of northern Japan. But what’s more important, Akita is a brand mascot of the Codica team and we place these cuties on our branded promo, starting with stickers and finishing with T-shirts.

But why Akita 🐶?

We liked Akita for a number of unique features: they always hold on with great dignity, but at the same time you can see a smile on their faces (this is due to their anatomical structure of the mouth). Surrounded by close people, such dogs open up, become more active and playful.

All these qualities: kindness, openness, excellent memory, speed, are very impressive and match well with the values of our company. Therefore, without hesitation, it was decided to choose this smiling dog as a symbol of the company.

This totemic cute animal accompanies us to all conferences, job fairs, on vacation and helps us work in the office.

You are very welcome to download the Mr. Cody Sticker Pack.

