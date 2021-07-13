Real Estate logo

Mushfiqur Rahman

This logo is designed for a real estate company. It's a concept logo. Those thick lines represent the floors of a building from a low perspective. These three lines make 'F' the first letter of this company.

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
