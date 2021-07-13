Real Estate logo

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
This logo is designed for a real estate company. It's a concept logo. Those thick lines represent the floors of a building from a low perspective. These three lines make 'F' the first letter of this company.
CONTRACT ME :
mushfiqur6515@gmail.com
https://www.instagram.com/mushfiqur6515/