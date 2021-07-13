🎒Conquer The Jungle | Travel Website Free Template

🚀 Due to the COVID time, one of the ways to explore new parts of the world is through your design! So here is my modest template for a travel agency. Fully animated. Enjoy!

Fill free to clone it and use: https://webflow.com/website/Conquer-The-Jungle-or-Travel-Website-or-Travel-Agency

Use figma comunity file as well: figma.com/@ionsipilov

The horizontal scroll for the tour days.

Fancy glass effect on the cards.

All the animations are done in the Webflow.