Jyotiprakash Sahoo

Boat Rent App

Jyotiprakash Sahoo
Jyotiprakash Sahoo
  • Save
Boat Rent App dailyui ux graphic design motion graphics logo animation 3d ui
Download color palette

Hi There,
It is the concept of Boat rent booking app. mainly it is suitable for island vacation, book your favorite boat through this app , and enjoy our vacation.

Hope you all like it !!
Eager to hear your thoughts and comments! Feel free to share your views on this.
Press "L" if you like it.

Available for crafting your ideas.

Instagram : www.instagram.com/jyotiprakash_sahoo/

Thanks !

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Jyotiprakash Sahoo
Jyotiprakash Sahoo

More by Jyotiprakash Sahoo

View profile
    • Like