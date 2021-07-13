Zarya Kiqo

Unicorn in a Bag

Unicorn in a Bag decorative ornate stylize line lines cross hatching illustration drawing line art animals animal plush plushies horse toys toy girl children bed room unicorn
A digital line art illustration of a little girl's room. There is a bag with a unicorn plush toy sticking out of it. A commission. Watch the drawing process here. You can also find me here.

