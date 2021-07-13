Much Sketch | by Gaia

Valentine balloons 🎈

Much Sketch | by Gaia
Much Sketch | by Gaia
  • Save
Valentine balloons 🎈 childrens book illustration kids illustration texture brushes love flying rat cute mouse animal illustration cute animals animal character kawaii character design procreate illustration red balloons pink balloons sticker stamp valentine love is in the air
Download color palette

I designed a set of 4 cute stamps for Taylored Expressions’ Valentine collection called “Max and Millie Valentine” featuring the popular duo Max the cat and Millie the mouse (detailed info on this project can be found on their blog!)
.
I talk more about my illustration projects on my Instagram at - https://www.instagram.com/MuchSketch/

Much Sketch | by Gaia
Much Sketch | by Gaia

More by Much Sketch | by Gaia

View profile
    • Like