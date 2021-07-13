Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Martina Bonas

SunFlower painting

Martina Bonas
Martina Bonas
  • Save
SunFlower painting layout monet illustration ux ui typography minimal design
Download color palette

This is a personal artistic ui exercise, hope you like it :)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Martina Bonas
Martina Bonas

More by Martina Bonas

View profile
    • Like