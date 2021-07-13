Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Barly Vallendito
Dipa: UI/UX Design

Wearup - eCommerce App Ui Kit

Barly Vallendito
Dipa: UI/UX Design
Barly Vallendito for Dipa: UI/UX Design
Wearup - eCommerce App Ui Kit ios mobile app clothing business uikit ui8 shopping shop cloth uniqlo fashion wear branding designer clean uxdesign uidesign ux design ui
Hi everyone 👋

A new UI kit on the radar. Wearup is a premium eCommerce App UI Kit consisting of 55+ pixel-perfect screens and easy to use in Figma. In collaboration with Toko Design Team and Available on UI8 Only.

Looking for someone to design your product? I’d love to help and collaborate. Let me know your problem! Let's Talk at hello@dipainhouse.com

