Screen Display Mockups

Surface Studio Zoom In Mockup up is a mock up that can present Surface Studio devices in different angles with zoom-ins to magnify the features that you can use for your design, suitable for brands and consists of separate layer sets. Device colour can be changed, also the display screens and you can add/remove device accessories. A help file is included.

Featured: 6 PSDs • High resolution: 4500×3000 px • Easy to use with Smart Objects • Photorealistic Results