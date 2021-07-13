George Ilushenko
Market. NFT Art Marketplace

Market. NFT Art Marketplace
Hey Dribbblers ✌️
Crypto art not so long ago got a lot of popularity, many artists were able to start making good money. Today I tried to make a marketplace for crypto art with flexible search settings and a modern minimalistic look. Users can either buy the artist's work outright or have auctions.

Have you already tried selling your work on services like this? Share your experience in the comments!

