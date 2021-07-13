Market. NFT Art Marketplace

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey Dribbblers ✌️
Crypto art not so long ago got a lot of popularity, many artists were able to start making good money. Today I tried to make a marketplace for crypto art with flexible search settings and a modern minimalistic look. Users can either buy the artist's work outright or have auctions.
Have you already tried selling your work on services like this? Share your experience in the comments!
Press "L" if you liked the shot ❤️