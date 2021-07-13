Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
You’re super cool! 😎 sweet dessert valentines childrens illustration kids illustration coloring stickers puns hand lettering type ipad lettering procreate lettering drawing kawaii character design procreate illustration summer icecream so cool popsicle
I got to work with Taylored Expressions on their Valentine coloring kit. Here’s the illustration + lettering that I did for the complete set of 6 coloring cards and stickers. More info on their blog!
I share all about my design projects on Instagram at - https://www.instagram.com/MuchSketch/ 💛

