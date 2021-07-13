Peter Voth

Montecristi Superfino (Optimo Hats)

Montecristi Superfino (Optimo Hats)
A little stamp for the new Montecristi hat line from the renowned Optimo Hats. The art is stamped onto the inner band. Here shown as a postage stamp lock-up.

The font is the amazing Adams Regular by Beasts of England.

Rebound of
Optimo Mundo
