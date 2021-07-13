Font Resources

Miltea Ligature Serif Typeface

Miltea Ligature Serif Typeface sans serif fonts logo display stylish style beauty modern design classic handwritten italic minimalist fashion luxury elegant font ligature tpeface serif
Miltea is a elegant and classy serif typeface – This font is both modern and nostalgic and works great for logos, magazine, social media. Already matched up and ready to be used together for your next design! For those of you who are needing a touch of elegant, stylish, classy, chic and modernity for your designs, this font was created for you!

