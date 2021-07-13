Morrello - Bold Serif Font

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Morrello is a bold retro decorative serif font with beautiful ligatures, tons of alternative glyphs and multilingual support. It's bold, groovy, clean and unique with vintage fell. Morrello is very versatile font that works great in large and small sizes. Helps to create layout design in 60s or 70s design projects. Come with open type feature with a lot of alternates, its help you to make great lettering. Morrello best uses for heading headlines, cover, poster, logos, quotes, product packaging, merchandise, social media & greeting cards and many more.