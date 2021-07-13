Bladers online multiplayer game Logo in Neumorphic 2D background

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Made this logo and presenting in a neumorphic background with shadows for the Beyblade game that we are making.
This is completely made in Figma😉
The idea behind the game is there are beyblades and dragons. It is realistic online multiplayer game which allows players to clash with other real-time online players in 1-vs-1 spinning tops(Beyblades) online multiplayer battle.
Players can either play with friends or with random online players(multiplayer) online battle and compete with 50k+ Bladers!
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Features
- The 1v1 online multiplayer battle match consists of three rounds between two spinning tops (Beyblades).
- Players can choose their side of either opting for an 'Attacking' or a 'Defending' spinning top Blade(Beyblade).
- Players can unleash the ultimate DRAGON power of spinning tops(Beyblades) to completely knock out the opponent spinning top(Beyblade) in this 1v1 online multiplayer battle!
- Upgrade or Unlock your Beyblades - By playing matches online or through in-app purchases, players can earn in-game coins & can unlock new spinning tops(Beyblades) with different power-ups or buy their upgrades!
Sneak peek the game on Playstore to see more designs
(Bladers: Online Multiplayer Spinning Tops)
From now on I will be posting my work in progress here.
At this time of posting it is having 340,000+ installs on Playstore. Will soon be launching to iOS.
Any feedback or suggestions is appreciated😁
#graphicsdesign #beyblade #snake #speed #fast #dragon #playstore #yellow #blue #vector #figma #sticker #velociraptor #game #design #logo #multiplayer #online #spinningtop #customfont #inter #neumorphism #shadow #lighting #battle #fight
