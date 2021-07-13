Much Sketch | by Gaia

Snow princess DTIYS ❄️

Snow princess DTIYS ❄️ gradients draw this in your style dtiys girl illustration female girl character drawing character illustration procreate character design heels blue hair blue dress winter snowflakes snow princess elsa frozen
My take on my friend’s DTIYS challenge - A snow princess. I explored adding soft gradients to the background with some textures brushes on Procreate. I’m not too good at drawing feet but I love how her heels turned out here!
I share more about my illustration projects on Instagram at - https://www.instagram.com/MuchSketch/ ❄️

