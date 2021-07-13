Much Sketch | by Gaia

You’re turtally awesome! 💚 animal illustration youre awesome puns stickers childrens illustration coloring valentine cartoon animal character baby animals cute animals tortoise turtle character drawing kawaii character design procreate illustrator illustration
I had the lovely opportunity to work with Taylored Expressions once again for their Valentine coloring kit. Here’s the first illustration + lettering that I did for the set of 6 coloring cards and stickers. More info on their blog!
I share all about my design projects on Instagram at - https://www.instagram.com/MuchSketch/ 🐢

