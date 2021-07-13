Konture Beauty E-commerce Store Design & Branding

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
🌞 Hello! 🌞
I want to show you one of my favorite works. Konture is the skincare dutch brand. My task was to recreate their actual website, to make it looks modern, fresh but at the same time minimalistic and luxurious. I added some unique elements to my template combined them with the elements that were a part of Kontures’ identity. The result is a good-looking stylish website with understandable structure and professional photos.
Full version of the design: Konture
Live website: Konture Official
✨I will be happy to see you on my page @Marina_Shevchenko
-----------------------
If you want to have unique fresh design for your store or business shoot your inquiry to marina.shevchenko.content@gmail.com
Instagram | Facebook | Behance