Konture Beauty E-commerce Store Design & Branding

I want to show you one of my favorite works. Konture is the skincare dutch brand. My task was to recreate their actual website, to make it looks modern, fresh but at the same time minimalistic and luxurious. I added some unique elements to my template combined them with the elements that were a part of Kontures’ identity. The result is a good-looking stylish website with understandable structure and professional photos.



Full version of the design: Konture

Live website: Konture Official



