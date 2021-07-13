Magma - Student Dashboard

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Magma helps schools to attract more and better candidates by providing students an easy way to recommend and coach people. Another way to put it would be that Magma turn students into ambassadors of their school. We are working closely with their awesome team on the digital experience of students and candidates alike.
This dashboard helps students to get an overview of their profile, the candidates that they are helping, and the rewards associated with the whole process.
—
Product owning : Manon Riou
Design : Antoine Bosque
, Yoann Baunach