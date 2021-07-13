Magma - Student Dashboard

Magma helps schools to attract more and better candidates by providing students an easy way to recommend and coach people. Another way to put it would be that Magma turn students into ambassadors of their school. We are working closely with their awesome team on the digital experience of students and candidates alike.

This dashboard helps students to get an overview of their profile, the candidates that they are helping, and the rewards associated with the whole process.

—

Product owning : Manon Riou

Design : Antoine Bosque , Yoann Baunach