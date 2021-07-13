Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Yoann Baunach
Clint Agency

Magma - Student Dashboard

Yoann Baunach
Clint Agency
Yoann Baunach for Clint Agency
Magma - Student Dashboard
Magma - Student Dashboard saas simple layout cards topology design interface ui education plant exotic minimal clean product dashboard
Magma helps schools to attract more and better candidates by providing students an easy way to recommend and coach people. Another way to put it would be that Magma turn students into ambassadors of their school. We are working closely with their awesome team on the digital experience of students and candidates alike.

This dashboard helps students to get an overview of their profile, the candidates that they are helping, and the rewards associated with the whole process.

Product owning : Manon Riou
Design : Antoine Bosque , Yoann Baunach

Clint Agency
Clint Agency
We craft digital products and services
