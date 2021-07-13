🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Every single detail of user experience matters, especially if a user of your app or website runs into a glitch. Your users need to feel that you care about their digital journeys and want to keep them engaged (and a bit entertained) no matter what.
When designing an autonomous driving simulator, our team created an animated 404 Error Page. Take a break, recharge a bit, and off you go again!
Check out more here: https://www.intellias.com/ux-ui-design/
Author: https://dribbble.com/alex-prime