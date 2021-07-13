Sunglasses E-commerce Store

Hello, everyone! 🌞



I want to present big project for a sunglasses brand. The main option of these glasses is blue light protection so it's the ideal product for young people who actively use gadgets and for gamers.

My main goal was to create a fresh, young, and modern Home page and stylish minimalistic logo. I did big competitors' research and found out that many brands have very standard websites without design identity. We decided to make our website original and individual.Hope you like it and feel free to leave your feedback! :)



Full version of the design: Nazurro



