Demir
TheRoom

ALL-STAR Website design

Demir
TheRoom
Demir for TheRoom
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

Hi Dribblers!
Have a look at our recent project with outstanding animations - a corporative website for All Star recruitment agency helping employees to find the best vacancies on the market and HR to hire top talents.
Simple yet sophisticated design, smooth and unique animations will definitely attract your attention!
L for Like

📮 We’re available for new projects! Drop us a line at info@theroom.boutique

-

Visit our website | Instagram | Facebook | Medium | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Twitter

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
TheRoom
TheRoom
Hire Us

More by TheRoom

View profile
    • Like