Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Maxime Schellenberger

Rooster Logo Design

Maxime Schellenberger
Maxime Schellenberger
  • Save
Rooster Logo Design bird design concept logo minimalist rooster
Download color palette

Hey Dribbble 👋
I haven't posted shots for a while, and I'm back with this new logo.
I hope you like it !

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Maxime Schellenberger
Maxime Schellenberger

More by Maxime Schellenberger

View profile
    • Like