Powerpuff Girl - Blossom

Powerpuff Girl - Blossom simple ideas baby pink pink vector art design ui graphic design vector adobe illustration blossom powerpuff girl cartoon character illustration
Heya Dribbblers ! I created this cartoon character using Adobe Illustrator. Any suggestions ,likes or comment would be highly appreciated .

For more such Designs, you can check out my personal profile :
https://richabanka.webflow.io/

Thanks for passing by ! :)

Edited :

