CAMAONA - PRESENTATION & INSTAGRAM TEMPLATE

**CAMAONA - POWERPOINT & INSTAGRAM TEMPLATE**
Presentation and Social Media Template for your brand with 1 style. Modern, creative, unique, and easy to use. It’s good for introducing or promoting your company or any personal project to your client business, or partner business. You don't need Adobe Photoshop or any other image editor, just use your Powerpoint!
**FEATURES**
* 30 Slides Presentation (1920x1080px)
* 6 Slides Instagram Stories (1080x1920px)
* 6 Slides Instagram Feeds (1080x1080px)
* Picture Placeholder
* 5 Color Variation
* Used free font
* Fully Editable
**WHAT WILL YOU GET**
* 5 Presentation Template (PPTX)
* 5 Instagram Stories Template (PPTX)
* 5 Instagram Feeds Template (PPTX)
* 5 Presentation Template (Google Slide)
* 5 Instagram Stories Template (Google Slide)
* 5 Instagram Feeds Template (Google Slide)
* 5 Presentation Template (Keynote)
* 5 Instagram Stories Template (Keynote)
* 5 Instagram Feeds Template (Keynote)
Download Links
PPTX https://elements.envato.com/camaona-powerpoint-instagram-template-S3WFQJV
Google Slide https://elements.envato.com/camaona-google-slides-instagram-template-728L6PG
Keynote https://elements.envato.com/camaona-keynote-instagram-template-Y3DECX3