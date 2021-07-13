Development of the online store "RANGER", specializing in the sale of military equipment, and weapon accessories.

The design was based on the idea of minimalism, to make an easy, not loaded interface, which is quite difficult to do in a multi-page site.

The most accessible interface allows you to quickly find the desired sections and relevant products.

The most important information that may be of interest to the client is placed in the site header like: schedule, phone numbers, site search and the most important element of all online stores is the CART, which should always be in sight.

The color scheme was selected in military shades, colors from popular camouflage were used from Crye Precision, "Multicam".

The main screen conveys the whole atmosphere of manliness, professionalism and reliability.

The cards with the product of the site have all the necessary information that is needed for the first acquaintance with the product.

During the design of the interface, a prototype of the site was developed and adapted for the tablet and mobile versions.

Thank you!

__________________________________

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100040316289809

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/papanov.vladislav/?hl=ru

Freelance: https://freelance.ru/vladpapanov

Telegram: https://t.me/vlad_papanov_designer