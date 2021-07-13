Plant care landing page

Good Morning Dribbble! ☕️

Our last application got its own landing page! That's why we are glad to show you our new project. The page is obviously designed to encourage users to download the plant care app 🌿



A little reminder of our app 📱

- All you need is a camera that will scan the plant to determine its health 👨🏼‍⚕️

- The technology not only recognizes the plant species but also identifies when it should be watered, the best type of soil for it, and the ideal conditions that will make your plante thrive 📈

- The plant care diary allows you to have all the information you need to take care of your plant with just one tool 📅



What makes the new landing special?

- Green mode: we absolutely love green as the main color of the application 💚

- Minimalism: note that we play with only two colors 🌱

- Subtle themes: floral illustrations highlight the character and use of the tool 🍃

- Clear navigation: despite the limitation of the color palette, we have singled out the right buttons to make the user navigate the site easily 🕹

- Reliability: we've included space for user feedback to help illustrate the app's values 💡

- Effectiveness in numbers: a field with actual results in numbers shows the success of the application and interesting facts 🔢





What features do we bring to the fore?

🌱 Features of the app: explanation of how it works and its usefulness

🌱 The use of new technologies to scan and recognize plants

🌱 The benefits of the app: to those who want to learn more about caring for houseplants





What do you think about our proposal? If you want to share your opinion, we would be very happy 📩



And if you are looking for this kind of design for your product, write to us. Remember that we create solutions adapted to your needs and style. We will be happy to design something unique for you.

