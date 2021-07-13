Yasmin Nur Afifah

Podcast Dark Mode App

Yasmin Nur Afifah
Yasmin Nur Afifah
  • Save
Podcast Dark Mode App modern design simple design ui ux ui design song player app podcast app dark mode design clean ui clean design app design
Download color palette

Hi Folks!

Today I create some exploration of the Podcast App.
I would like to share conceptual design for dark mode Podcast App with minimal, simple, and modern style.

Don't forget to press "L" and share some love and give your valuable feedback. Have a nice day!
____________________________________

Have a great project?
Contact me yaspip.design@gmail.com
Instagram @ini.yaspip

Yasmin Nur Afifah
Yasmin Nur Afifah

More by Yasmin Nur Afifah

View profile
    • Like