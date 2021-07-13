🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
ID CARD TEMPLATE
Modern, Unique, Professional Id Card Template. You don't need to hire a graphic designer to create your Id Card. Just download it, use it, and Show your ID Card with style!
THE FEATURES
Available for Illustrator & Photoshop
Front and Back
5,5 x 8,5 cm
CMYK, 300dpi
Ready to print with 3mm bleed
Organized Layer
Easy to customize
Free font used
WHAT WILL YOU GET
Adobe Photoshop (.psd)
Adobe Illustrator (.ai)
EPS File (.eps)
PDF File (.pdf)
Read me File (font info)
Download Links
https://elements.envato.com/id-card-template-58JC5QH