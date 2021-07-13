Mudhoffar Syarif

Call of Duty Twitch Stream Overlay

Mudhoffar Syarif
Mudhoffar Syarif
  • Save
Call of Duty Twitch Stream Overlay stream interface design stream branding stream overlay twitch overlay stream design esport graphic design
Download color palette

A custom overlay order for a twitch streamer, Unbound. He was a fan of Call of Duty franchise. He wanted some futuristic shooter game theme. He requested a blue and dark color shceme.

Mudhoffar Syarif
Mudhoffar Syarif

More by Mudhoffar Syarif

View profile
    • Like