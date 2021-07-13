THE18.DESIGN

Medicine illustrations 🌿

THE18.DESIGN
THE18.DESIGN
  • Save
Medicine illustrations 🌿 baby illustration baby covid illustrations covid19 illustrations medicine illustrations mask covid19 covid doctor medical medicine medic characters illustration uidesign clean ui clean ui minimalism 18design
Download color palette

Hi dribbble mates! 😉
🌿 Medicine illustrations is our latest pack with amazing style and beautiful characters. Unlock all 18 business and lifestyle scenes just for $36. All illustrations are fully vector and available in AI, PNG, SVG, and EPS formats. Check out the presentation –> Medicine illustrations 🌟

💎 Ai, SVG, EPS, PNG.

18 Design | Instagram

THE18.DESIGN
THE18.DESIGN

More by THE18.DESIGN

View profile
    • Like