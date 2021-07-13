David Bassey

Darce Beat Logo

David Bassey
Darce Beat Logo letter logo music logo studio production beat music brand logo design logo brand identity
I was thinking about creating a simple logomark that incorporates the initials of the brand into what they do in this case "db" for Darce Beat which is a music production company.

