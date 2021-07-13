Lite eCommerce CMS System - Payment Sneak Peak

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Time to sending some new shot,
some time ago I finished the project for one of my client - eCommerce CMS system.
Today I would publish small sneak peak of this work.
Icon set from: https://iconic.app
--
Let's bring Your project at next level, Contact me directly at
dawiddesigner@gmail.com
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.