Lorre Huggan

amigo, a friendship app

Lorre Huggan
Lorre Huggan
  • Save
amigo, a friendship app 8 point grid typography landing page ux ui design branding graphic design pinterest
Download color palette

A landing page design for a 'friendship' app.
My inspiration comes from pinterest's grid.

Lorre Huggan
Lorre Huggan

More by Lorre Huggan

View profile
    • Like