Abbas Salman

Masooma Beauty Center

Abbas Salman
Abbas Salman
  • Save
Masooma Beauty Center branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

Masooma beauty center is one of the famous centers in the kingdom of Bahrain. It contains many departments to take care of the beauty of women and give them comfort and relaxation. The center has many expert makeup artists, hairdressers and more.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Abbas Salman
Abbas Salman

More by Abbas Salman

View profile
    • Like