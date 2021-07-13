Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tomáš Mairych
Applifting

Small Talk App

Tomáš Mairych
Applifting
Tomáš Mairych for Applifting
Hire Us
  • Save
Small Talk App product design application introvert talk app product ux ui
Small Talk App product design application introvert talk app product ux ui
Download color palette
  1. Small-Talk-Dribbble-2x.jpg
  2. Small-Talk-Dribbble-2-2x.jpg

Hello guys,
here is some funny concept of the app for every introvert's nightmare - Small Talk :D It would be nice to have an app that helps these quiet souls to overcome awkward moments of silence.

Feel free to comment on it. Feedback appreciated :)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Applifting
Applifting
Hire Us

More by Applifting

View profile
    • Like