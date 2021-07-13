Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Anna

Podcast App Design — Sociallite

Anna
Anna
Podcast App Design — Sociallite desing modern brand ui ux simple clean dark ui song onboarding music player podcast app photo cocept
This app was designed for speakers looking to create their first podcast. The minimalistic style of the application and the intuitive interface should help the user to easily navigate the application.

Anna
Anna

