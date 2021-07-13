Invisual Studio

Id Card Template

Id Card Template corporate
Id Card Template Modern, Unique, Professional Id Card Template. You don't need to hire a graphic designer to create your Id Card. Just download it, use it, and Show your ID Card with style!

THE FEATURES

Available for Illustrator & Photoshop
Front and Back
5,5 x 8,5 cm
CMYK, 300dpi
Ready to print with 3mm bleed
Organized Layer
Easy to customize
Free font used
WHAT WILL YOU GET

Adobe Photoshop (.psd)
Adobe Illustrator (.ai)
EPS File (.eps)
PDF File (.pdf)
Read me File (font info)

https://elements.envato.com/id-card-template-E4XFX7Z

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
