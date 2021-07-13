Superheated

Trending designs to inspire you
So as we do, when lacking motivation, inspiration, the will to live, etc - we return to the sweet dark. Or bitter dark, whatever works for you. Coffee. I like mine black, no additives, in quantity. What about you?
Anyway, drop a like or follow if ya dig it and have a great day, folks!
All heart,
Reijo