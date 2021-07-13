Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ben Tuckwell

FirstRS brand identity

Ben Tuckwell
Ben Tuckwell
  • Save
FirstRS brand identity advertising strong servicing mechanic cars automotive bold vector design logo branding
Download color palette

Brand identity project for a start up car repair and maintenance service. The logo concept revolves around using negative space between letters to create the number 1, emphasising the premium service on offer. View the full project at https://www.behance.net/gallery/122665941/FirstRS-brand-identity

Ben Tuckwell
Ben Tuckwell
Branding, illustration, UX/UI. Hire me!

More by Ben Tuckwell

View profile
    • Like