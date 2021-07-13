Lukas Kavaliauskis

Nida city map

Lukas Kavaliauskis
Lukas Kavaliauskis
  • Save
Nida city map map web summer simple icons drawing clean city digital creative illustration design color vector art
Download color palette

Hello everyone! Not that long ago I made an illustrative map for a hotel Nidos Banga. This map features city attractions and places that you should visit.

https://www.nidosbanga.lt/

Lukas Kavaliauskis
Lukas Kavaliauskis

More by Lukas Kavaliauskis

View profile
    • Like