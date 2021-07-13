Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dmitriy Skirko

404 page // DailyUI // 008

Dmitriy Skirko
Dmitriy Skirko
  • Save
404 page // DailyUI // 008 illustration ui web design dailyui
Download color palette

404 page for route planning service.
Simple but interesting shot.

#dailyui #008

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Dmitriy Skirko
Dmitriy Skirko

More by Dmitriy Skirko

View profile
    • Like