TAURAGĖ logo animation No 1

TAURAGĖ logo animation No 1 green yellow blue logo reveal logoanimation 2d 3d branding motion graphics taurage logo 3d animation animation 2d animation logo animation
Tauragė is a beautiful town in the west of Lithuania. I received an offer to create animations for it's logo. It looks flat 2D, but almost all animation I made in 3D.

