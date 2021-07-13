🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Your WHY is your purpose, cause, or belief. Every inspiring leader and organization, regardless of size or industry, start with WHY.
People don’t buy WHAT you do, they buy WHY you do it.
Knowing our WHY is essential for lasting success and the ability to avoid being lumped in with others.
When your WHY goes fuzzy, it becomes much more difficult to maintain the growth, loyalty, and inspiration that helped drive your original success.
