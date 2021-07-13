Dayana
OTT platform design concept

Today, we have a fresh design concept!

As you can see, it is our vision of an OTT platform to enjoy video content. It provides all the necessary info to conveniently and easily navigate through the service. This concept was created with deep customization as a key priority so that video content can be consumed in the best possible fashion!

