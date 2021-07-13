Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mujtaba Jaffari

NFT Product Design

Mujtaba Jaffari
Mujtaba Jaffari
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

As a product designer and design lead, I did this NFT product design project with Imran Jamshed when I was at Troon Technologies

Mujtaba Jaffari
Mujtaba Jaffari
Product Design, UI/UX, Branding. Open for Hire!
Hire Me

More by Mujtaba Jaffari

View profile
    • Like