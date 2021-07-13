Daily UI - Day 6 (Profile)

I re-purposed a design I did for an exam for a job I was applying for.

The task was to design a task tracker app for their company employees. The profile screen is part of the required main screens to be designs.

Since it's a Day 6 of Daily UI, decided to have some fun by creating a profile for Young K, a member of the korean band Day6.

Tool: Figma

Color palette: https://coolors.co/

#DailyUI