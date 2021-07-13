Hana Khairuddin

Bendera Putih Campaign

Hana Khairuddin
Hana Khairuddin
  • Save
Bendera Putih Campaign map help white minimalist app mobile illustration design
Download color palette

This is a mobile app design based on kitajaga.co that was built by Malaysians to help Malaysians in need. Due to the increasing suicide rate in the country during pandemic, the netizens launched the #benderaputih on social media as a medium to ask for some help and this eventually leads to the web app of kitajaga.co.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Hana Khairuddin
Hana Khairuddin

More by Hana Khairuddin

View profile
    • Like