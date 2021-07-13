Kamil Kozieł

Crypto card Landing Page

Most of my latest shots was related to web / mobile apps, UI elements and branding stuff, so this time I decided to try some landing page explorations.

First of the series - Crypto card payment system. Few more in the queue, so don't forget to like and follow if you don't want to miss out. :)

Need Crypto - Finance App or Landing page design? 👉 Send me a DM :)

3D Translucent Credit Cards by Michal Sambora:
https://gumroad.com/l/3d-translucent

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
