Crypto card Landing Page

Hey 🏀,
Most of my latest shots was related to web / mobile apps, UI elements and branding stuff, so this time I decided to try some landing page explorations.
First of the series - Crypto card payment system. Few more in the queue, so don't forget to like and follow if you don't want to miss out. :)
Need Crypto - Finance App or Landing page design? 👉 Send me a DM :)
- - -
3D Translucent Credit Cards by Michal Sambora:
https://gumroad.com/l/3d-translucent
