Good for Sale
Anle Mobile Banking UI Kit

Anle Mobile Banking UI Kit concept design uiuxinspiration uiuxdesign ui design wallet ui kit wallet ui product ui kit ios ui kit modern ui app ui mobile app design finance management finance ui kit product design mobile design app design ui kit design banking app banking ui kit mobile banking
  1. Frame 12.png
  2. Frame 13.png
  3. App Mockups 35.png
  4. App Mockups 40.png

Anle Mobile Banking UI Kit

Price
$30
Available on gum.co
Anle Mobile Banking UI Kit

Anle is a modern mobile banking app UI kit design, this app helps the user to manage their finance and bills in one place.

What will you get?
- 41+ Screens
- Vector-Based

Compatibility
- Figma
- Sketch
- Adobe XD

100% vector editable and scalable. Easy to change the color. Each element is organized, named & very easy to use.

Purchase From Here

Frame 13.png
2 MB
Frame 12.png
1 MB
